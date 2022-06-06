Norovirus cases detected in Kerala: Centre asks state to submit report as school kids infected | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE/PTI The first documented norovirus outbreak in Kerala was reported in Alappuzha district in June last year

Norovirus in Kerala: Kerala confirmed two cases of 'Norovirus' infection in Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. The two patients were school-going children, and both are stable, said state health minister Veena George.

The Union health ministry had asked the State Surveillance Office (SSO) to submit a detailed report on the matter, official sources said on Monday.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a viral illness that is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally. Symptoms of norovirus include acute onset diarrhoea and vomiting. Emerging evidence suggests that the norovirus infection is associated with intestinal inflammation, malnutrition and may cause long-term morbidity, an official explained.

Globally, an estimated 685 million (68.5 crore) cases of norovirus are seen annually, including 200 million (20 crore) cases amongst children under five years of age.

Kerala infected earlier too

According to the official, the first documented norovirus outbreak in Kerala was reported in Alappuzha district in June last year. Around 950 cases of acute diarrhoeal diseases linked to norovirus were reported in 2021 from the Alappuzha municipality and nearby panchayats. The outbreak lasted for a month and a half.

"Though the outbreak was rapidly spreading, the disease was self-limiting and over 92 per cent of the patients required OPD care. The source of infection in Alappuzha was found to be contaminated water," the official said.

"The SSO, Kerala has been asked to submit a detailed report, which will be submitted shortly," the official added.

Also Read | Norovirus confirmed in Kerala: Check symptoms, preventive measures

(PTI INPUTS)

Latest India News