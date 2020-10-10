Noida's Mall of India all set to reopen next week

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Noida's Mall of India, the biggest and largest shopping centre in Sector 18, is all set to reopen next week.

Noida's DLF Mall of India is all set to reopen from next week as country exists from coronavirus lockdown. The mall has been closed since March when the lockdown was imposed and only stores dealing with essential services like Big Bazaar were operational. But now, the Mall of India is set to reopen with full fledged operations beginning next week, however, the exact date is yet to be announced.

The DLF Mall of India has also undergone some rennovation work such as repairing of mall ceiling that collapsed in July.

According to The Times of India, a mall spokesperson said it did not make sense to them to open the mall only on weekends. Also, they used the lockdown time to renovate, paint and complete some interior work. The spokesperson added that from next week, they will resume full-time operations. The date will be declared soon.

The DLF Mall of India is the largest and biggest shopping, entertainment centre situated in Noida Sector 18 market. All the major clothing brands, eating outlets, bars, pubs and restaurants make this place one of the most popular entertainment hub in the city.

