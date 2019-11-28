Fake call center busted in Noida, 45 arrested for duping people in guise of shopping portals

Image Source : PTI PHOTO 45 arrested as police bust fake call center in Noida

At least 45 people were arrested after the Noida police bust a fake call center in the vicinity on Thursday. According to the police, the accused allegedly duped people in the guise of popular shopping portals, including Flipkart and Myntra. The fake call centre, operating from Sector 6, was busted by a team of the Cyber Cell and Knowledge Park police station, a senior officer said.

"Forty-five people have been arrested and 16 walkie-talkies, 29 mobile phones and two computer systems have been recovered from the spot," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

Police said the modus operandi adopted by the gang was to dupe people in the name of cashback, security money and lucky draw using popular online shopping sites.

The SSP said the gang has duped "thousands of innocent people" and exact details are being assessed.

