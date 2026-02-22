'No time left, he'll kill me': Mother's agonising recount of Tripura daughter's Gurugram assault | VIDEO

Gurugram:

On February 16 at around 10 pm, a mother's phone rang with terror from Haryana's Gurugram. Her 19-year-old daughter from Tripura, studying biotechnology, whispered in panic, "I don't have time, I will be killed...A man named Shivam has been assaulting me for three days. He hit me, burnt me- he'll kill me today." Trapped and brutalised by her live-in partner, the young woman detailed unimaginable horrors during the brief call, her voice a lifeline in the darkness.

3 days of relentless torture

Shivam, a man from Delhi's Narela, whom she met via a dating app, had lured her with marriage promises after they connected online. Instead, he locked her in a room for three days, unleashing sadistic cruelty. He urinated on her, burned her private parts multiple times daily with sanitiser-fuelled flames, slashed her body with a knife- including her legs- and recorded nude videos for blackmail. He smashed her head against walls and furniture, struck her with a steel bottle and earthen pot, vowing to leave her unable to walk or bear children.

Victim's escape and mother's swift action

On February 18 night, seizing a moment alone with Shivam's phone, the victim messaged her mother in Bengali- a language the accused couldn't understand- revealing the full extent of her suffering. The frantic mother dialed 112 immediately. Gurugram police from Badshahpur station responded, rescuing the severely injured student and rushing her to a government hospital where she fights to recover.

Police case and ongoing probe

Authorities registered an FIR under BNS sections 115, 118(1), 118(2), 127(2), 69, and 351(2), covering grievous hurt, assault, rape, and criminal intimidation. The investigation probes the extreme violence in Gurugram's Badshahpur area, as the victim's condition remains critical. Her mother's account underscores a betrayal that turned a promising student's life into a nightmare of abuse.