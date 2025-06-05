No talks with gun pointed at our heads: Shashi Tharoor rules out dialogue with Pakistan amid terror threats Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation to the US, asserted that India will not engage in dialogue with Pakistan as long as terror threats persist. Speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, he said there can be no talks “with a gun pointed at our head”.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party parliamentary delegation to the United States, reiterated India’s firm stand that no dialogue with Pakistan is possible while terror threats persist. "We will not dialogue with people who are pointing a gun at our heads," Tharoor said during an interaction at the National Press Club on Wednesday (local time), stressing that India’s stance on cross-border terrorism has been made clear to all stakeholders, including the US.

Responding to a question on US involvement in encouraging India-Pakistan dialogue, Tharoor said, “The US understands our clear position—there will be no talks with a gun pointed at our head.”

He elaborated with a sharp analogy, saying, “If your neighbour unleashes his Rottweilers on your children and then asks you to talk, you wouldn’t agree until he leashes or puts down the Rottweilers.”

Tharoor maintained that India is open to dialogue in principle, but not under coercion. “We're very happy to talk in any language they speak, but not while terror elements operate freely from their soil,” he said.

Not seeking US action, only understanding

Tharoor clarified that the delegation's visit was not aimed at seeking intervention but at deepening understanding. “We’re not here to negotiate outcomes. That’s the job of the government. We’re here to explain our position, clear misconceptions, and ensure others understand our stance,” he said. “We are not asking any country to do something for us, only to understand that if Pakistan repeats such acts, we will retaliate. The terror infrastructure they rebuild will be targeted again if provoked.”

Tharoor dismisses Trump’s trade-related claims

The Congress MP also rejected US President Donald Trump's claim of having stopped India-Pakistan hostilities using trade as leverage. “That’s not the impression I have,” Tharoor said.

He pointed to multiple calls received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar during the escalation, but noted, “Not one of those conversations mentioned trade.”

He added, “India didn't need persuasion to stop. We were clear: if they stop, we stop. We acted in self-defence, not escalation.”

Operation Sindoor: The diplomatic context

The Indian delegation, which includes MPs from across the political spectrum and former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, is visiting the US after a stop in Brazil. The aim is to brief global stakeholders on Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic and military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly eliminating over 100 terrorists associated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Hostilities between India and Pakistan ceased on May 10, following India’s targeted retaliation and pressure from the international community.

Delegation composition

Besides Tharoor, the delegation includes BJP MPs Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Shashank Mani Tripathi; Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora and Mallikarjun Devda; Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party); Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha); and G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party).

