No talks on Article 370 with Pakistan, only on terror: EAM

No talks on Art 370 with Pak, only on terror: EAM

Virtually ruling out talks on Kashmir with Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday that revocation of Article 370 is purely an internal issue and the only issue India would discuss with Pakistan is of terrorism.

To a question on talking Kashmir with Pakistan, he said: "370 is not a bilateral issue, 370 is an internal issue. With regard to Pakistan the issue is not 370, the issue with Pakistan is terrorism."

He said there is no change in India's policy on Pakistan.

