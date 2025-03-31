No sweets exchanged across LoC on Eid, PM Modi greets Bangladesh's interim leader PM Modi extended Eid greetings to Mohammad Yunus, the Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh. It is noteworthy that Eid was celebrated across the country today. However, there was no exchange of sweets with Pakistan along the LoC.

In a break from tradition, there was no exchange of sweets between India and Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr this year. The exchange of sweets across the border has long been a symbol of peace and goodwill, typically carried out during special occasions and festivals. This gesture, often involving military personnel stationed at the LoC, serves as a reminder of shared humanity, even in the midst of challenging political relations. The absence of this exchange has raised questions, as such small but meaningful gestures have historically helped foster a spirit of positivity and understanding between the neighboring countries.

The tradition, which aims to ease tensions and promote harmony, was notably missing this year, leaving many hopeful that future occasions will see the resumption of such exchanges to strengthen ties between India and Pakistan.

PM Modi sends Eid greetings to Bangladesh's interim leader

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Mohammad Yunus. In a message shared by Yunus's press office, PM Modi conveyed his warm wishes to the people of Bangladesh, stating, "As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr."

PM Modi emphasized the significance of Eid, highlighting that "200 million Indian Muslims fast and pray, alongside their brothers and sisters around the world" during this sacred month. He described Eid as a time of celebration, gratitude, and unity, underscoring values like compassion, generosity, and solidarity that bind the global community together.

In his message, PM Modi also wished for peace, harmony, good health, and happiness for people worldwide and expressed his hope that the friendship between India and Bangladesh would grow even stronger in the future.