'No power can bring back Article 370 in J-K': PM Modi dares Congress during Maharashtra rally

A day after the ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over resolution on Article 370 restoration, PM Modi said no power in the country can restore Article 370. PM Modi a;lso warned the voters in the poll-bound state of Maharashtra about the “conspiracies" of the Congress party in the Union Territory. PM Modi lashed out at the Congress-NC alliance after a resolution opposing the revocation of Article 370 and restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was passed in the first session of the newly elected assembly in the Union Territory by a voice vote. PM Modi termed the action as a "conspiracy against Kashmir."

Addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Dhule in the run-up to the state assembly polls, PM Modi said, "As soon as Congress and INDI alliance got the chance to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, they started with their conspiracies against Kashmir... Two days ago, they passed a resolution in the J&K legislative assembly to restore Article 370..."

Notably, the Congress is in alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir where the Legislative assembly has passed a resolution to bring back Article 370 in the UT.

PM Modi said that Maharashtra should understand the Congress conspiracies in J&K — the country won’t accept this resolution on Article 370.

"No power can bring back 370," Modi said at his first rally in Maharashtra this election season in Dhule.

PModi also cautioned the Congress to “not forward Pakistan agenda here, and don’t speak the language of separatists for Kashmir".

The resolution opposing the revocation of Article 370 and restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was passed on Wednesday by a voice vote, with all parties barring the BJP supporting it.

Prime Minister further mentioned that the BJP MLAs were thrown outside the Union Territory's assembly following their protest against the banners supporting Article 370 in the assembly.

"Banners were shown in the Jammu and Kashmir parliament in support of article 370.The Congress alliance passed a resolution to implement Article 370 there again... Will the country accept this? When the BJP MLAs protested against this with all their might, they were picked up and thrown out of the Assembly. The entire country will have to understand the truth of Congress and its alliance" PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister futher said, "Maharashtra should understand Congress conspiracies in J&K. The country won't accept this resolution on Article 370. Till Modi is there, Congress won't be able to do anything in Kashmir. Only Bhim Rao Ambedkar's Constitution will run there. No power can bring back 370," Modi said.

A ruckus ensued in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Friday, the third day in a row, after People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Kupwara exhibited a banner in support of the restoration of Article 370 in the union territory.