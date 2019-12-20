No NRC, No CAB: Derek O'Brien wears his heart on his sleeve

Image Source : TWITTER CAA Protests: Derek O'Brien changes Twitter profile picture

TMC's Parliamentary Party leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien on Friday said the poorest of the poor will suffer from the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill. Talking to a news channel, Derek O'Brien accused the Central government of copying from Adolf Hitler's book and said the fight is between the rich and the poor.

"The poorest of the poor will suffer from this NRC and CAB," Derek O'Brien said.

Talking about the protests across India and in several cities around the world, the TMC's Parliamentary Party leader earlier on Thursday had said, “See what students of Harvard and Tufts and MIT are saying, see what students of Oxford and Cambridge are saying, Indian students who are studying there. These are not people who are Trinamoolis, they’re just young people who are very, very angry.”

Derek O'Brien had on Thursday changed his Twitter profile picture and was seen dressed in a plain white shirt, which read "No CAB, NO NRC."

Protests over the amended Citizenship Act have rocked the nation as protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against the Act. Section 144 has been imposed across various cities, while many have been detained for creating ruckus in view of the protests.

At least three casualties have been reported from across Lucknow and Mangaluru, where protesters torched public property and pelted stones at the police.

