97% people satisfied with vaccination experience; no COVID deaths in 7 states/UTs in 3 weeks: Govt

The government on Tuesday said that about 97 per cent of people have expressed satisfaction with the overall vaccination experience. In a press briefing, the health ministry also informed that seven states and union territories have not reported any new COVID-19 deaths in the last three weeks while 15 have not registered any such fatality in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Centre noted that the last national serosurvey findings have shown that over 70 per cent of the population is still suspectible to the disease.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the seven states and UTs -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Nagaland and Lakshadweep -- have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in last three weeks.

He said India was the fastest country to reach 6 million vaccination doses of COVID-19 in 24 days. Bhushan said within the country also some states have performed well while other need to improve their vaccination coverage.

