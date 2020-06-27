Image Source : PTI (FILE) Nizamuddin Markaz: Chargesheets filed against Jamaat members from abroad (Image does not necessarily show those charge-sheeted)

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday filed chargesheets against Tablighi Jamaat members who flew in from abroad to attend the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi in the month of March. 50 chargesheets have been filed against Tablighi Jamaat members from 36 countries. 116 witnesses have been named in the chargesheets.

The chargesheets reveal the sequence of events from March 12 to March 31. The chargesheets have also revealed that Nizamuddin Markaz did not co-operate with government to stop the spread of coronavirus infection.

The religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat was linked with spread of coronavirus infection in various parts of the country. Jamaat members from different parts of India came to Delhi to attend the congregation and went back to their home states. The event was attended by Jamaatis who had flown in from abroad and some of them were infected by coronavirus.

Even when it was established that Jamaat members had contracted coronavirus, Nizamuddin Markaz hid the truth from the authorities.

Even when a jamaat member from Indonesia was found to be infected, Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad's associate told authorities that no-one had come in contact with the patient and there were hardly any attendees who were showing any symptoms of coronavirus infection. A person named Mohammed Shehzad gave only three names of people who had come in contact with the Indonesian group.

Organisers of the congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz are also being criticised for holding the event during coronavirus outbreak. Such congregation in Malaysia and Indonesia was cancelled but Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad allowed the event to happen in New Delhi.

ALSO READ | 'Corona harega, Dilli Jeetega': Kejriwal's 5 weapons to fight COVID-19 in Delhi

Watch | Coronavirus Outbreak: Family alleges inadequate measures & negligence in quarantine centres in Mumbai

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage