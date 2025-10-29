OPINION | Nitish for Tejashwi: Puppet or challenge? Tejashwi Yadav described CM Nitish Kumar as a ‘putla’ (puppet) and ‘mukhota’ (mask) and predicted that the BJP would sideline him if NDA comes to power. Nitish Kumar swiftly issued a long reply and described the manifesto as a ‘bundle of lies’.

New Delhi:

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav released the Mahabathbandhan’s manifesto promising government job to one member from each family in Bihar. The manifesto promises to enact rules to give govt job within 20 days of assuming power and issue appointment letters within 20 months. The manifesto also promises to give all ‘Jeevika Didis’ permanent government job and enhance their salary to Rs 30,000, make all contractual staff permanent and revert to the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, Rs 2,500 per month to women under Mai Behan Yojana, 200 units of free electricity every month to each family and increasing reservation quota.

Tejashwi Yadav described Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a ‘putla’(puppet) and ‘mukhota’ (mask) and predicted that the BJP would sideline him if NDA comes to power. Nitish Kumar swiftly issued a long reply and described the manifesto as a ‘bundle of lies’. He outlined the salient achievements of his government. Two major points emerged when Tejashwi Yadav released the alliance manifesto. One, it was made quite clear that Tejashwi is the Supreme Leader of the Grand Alliance of opposition parties in Bihar. Neither the ailing patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav nor Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were present at the press conference.

Two, it is clear that Tejashwi’s direct fight is against Nitish Kumar in this election, but Tejashwi seemed to fighting shy of engaging in a duel. He described Nitish as a ‘putla’ (puppet), run by bureaucrats and being used by BJP, but the speed with which Nitish Kumar replied put paid to his narrative. Tejashwi had been saying for the last several months that Nitish Kumar is ailing, but on the ground, Nitish Kumar appears to be quite active. He is addressing at least four election rallies daily. Will the common voter of Bihar accept Tejashwi describing Nitish Kumar as a puppet?



Bihar’s Muslim voters: Whom will they support?



Tejashwi is facing another big challenge this time. He wants all Muslim voters to vote for his alliance by showing the BJP bogey. But AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has muddied his equations. On Tuesday, repots came about Congress MP Tariq Anwar and CPI-ML MLA Mahboob Alam facing ire of local Muslim voters in Balrampur seat of Katihar. The voters were complaining that not a single new road has been built despite Muslims voting for them for the last three decades. Tariq Anwar and Mahboob Alam tried to explain that they are not in power for last two decades. The voters hit back saying what’s the use of wasting votes if they cannot deliver. Both the leaders had to beat a hasty retreat.

In Bajpatti constituency of Sitamarhi, sitting RJD MLA Mukesh Kumar Yadav faced the ire of Muslim voters, who shouted slogans. Yadav’s aides tried to cajole voters but failed and the MLA had to leave. Prashant Kishor is keeping a keen eye on Muslim voters. He is telling them not to fall into the trap of grand alliance because of the BJP bogey and keep the future of their children in mind. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is addressing three rallies daily. He is focusing on areas dominated by Muslims.



Muslim constitute 18 per cent of Bihar’s electorate. These voters decide the results in at least 70 seats. Four districts of Seemanchal region, Kishanganj (68 pc), Katihar (44 pc), Araria (43 pc) and Purnea (38 pc) are dominated by Muslims (percentage given in brackets). Analysts say, in the last assembly elections, nearly 76 pc Muslims voted for RJD-led alliance, but AIMIM-led Grand Secular Front garnered 11 pc votes. When Nitish Kumar fights elections with BJP as ally, his party gets 5 to 6 pc Muslim votes.

This time, Mahagathbandhan has given tickets to 30 Muslim candidates, out of which 18 belong to RJD and 10 to Congress. In NDA alliance, JDU has fielded four and Chirag Pawan’s LJP has fielded one Muslim candidate. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has fielded the highest number of 32 Muslim candidates this time. Tejashwi Yadav’s fear is that if Owaisi’s AIMIM and PK’s Jan Suraaj candidates cut into Muslim votes, the grand alliance’s dream of coming to power may be smashed. This is the reason why big promises have been made for Muslims in the manifesto this time. A clear promise has been made not to implement the amended Waqf law in Bihar. But people know this promise cannot be fulfilled.

