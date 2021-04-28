Should be prepared for third wave: Nitin Gadkari amid devastating Covid situation

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday assured that the government is taking all measures to ensure smooth supply of oxygen to hospitals in parts of the country including in Maharashtra. Speaking to India TV on the prevailing Covid situation, he said that there is an urgent need to increase beds and warned that third and fourth wave of Covid-19 may hit the country. He said that ramping up the medical infrastructure will help in fighting the deadly virus efficiently.

On rising demand for Remdesivir due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, Gadkari said that Genetek LifeSciences will start production of the drug in Wardha from today. The company, he said, will produce 30,000 vials per day.

Remdesivir injection is being used by doctors in the treatment of COVID-19. The drug has been approved by the regulator for restricted emergency use in adults hospitalised.

He said that injections will be distributed in Nagpur, other districts of Vidarbha and in parts of Maharashtra as per the requirement.

"This will address the shortage of Remdesivir injection," the BJP leader said.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 66,358 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 895 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 44,10,085 and the toll to 66,179. The state is now left with 6,72,434 active cases. Mumbai recorded 3,999 new cases and 59 deaths, raising the overall tally to 6,35,483 and the toll to 12,920. A total of 67,752 patients were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 36,69,548.

