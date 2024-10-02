Nitin Gadkari gives THIS idea to deal with those who spit on road after consuming gutka | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday gave a unique idea to deal with those who eat pan masala, gutka and spit on the road. Gadkari said that the photos of those who spit on the road after consuming pan, masala, and gutka should be taken and published in the newspaper.

Gadkari was speaking at an event organised by Nagpur Municipal Corporation regarding Swachh Bharat on Gandhi Jayanti. Furthermore, Gadkari also spoke about those who litter in public places. He said, "People of our country are very clever, they eat chocolates and throw their wrappers on the roads and when the same person goes abroad, he keeps the chocolate wrapper in his pocket, behaves well abroad and throws it on the road here."

I use to do same but now changed: Gadkari

Citing his own example, he said that whenever he eats chocolates these days, he throws away the chocolate wrapper after reaching home. Earlier he also had the habit of throwing out the wrapper after consuming it.

PM Modi participates in cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti

Notably, the PM Modi-led government has dedicated Gandhi Jayanti as a day symbolising Swachh Bharat. Each year, the government and other state institutions organise Swachhta campaigns (cleanliness drives) or events around it.

In line with that, PM Modi today reached a school in Pandara Park and swept the area with a broomstick. Many such events were organised across the country. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also participated in a cleanliness drive on the Parliament premises.