Nirbhaya case: Tihar to write to UP prisons seeking services of two hangmen

Tihar Jail will seek the services of two hangmen from Uttar Pradesh prison to execute the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, the jail authorities said on Wednesday. According to a court order issued on Tuesday, the four convicts are to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am. "We will most likely write to the prison authority of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and seek services of two hangmen depending on the availability," a senior Tihar Jail official said.

Elaborating on it, the official said of the two hangmen, one is very aged. The other is Pawan Jallad from Meerut who has already expressed his willingness to hang the four.

All the four convicts are likely to hanged simultaneously.

On Wednesday, the jail authorities conducted routine medical check-up of the four convicts and this will be a regular drill until the hanging.

"The jail authorities is also holding conversations with the convicts on daily basis to ensure that they are in good mental state," the official said.

Last month, before the death warrant was issued, Tihar authorities had written to Uttar Pradesh prison authority, seeking services of a hangman from Meerut, the official added.

A Delhi court pronounced the death warrants against the four death-row convicts — Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — on Tuesday and they will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

