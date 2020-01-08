Image Source : FILE Nirbhaya case: All convicts to be executed in Tihar Jail's cell 3 on January 22

All the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail's cell 3. It is the same cell where Afzal Guru was executed in the Parliament attack case.

On Tuesday, a Delhi Court issued death warrants against all four death row convicts in the case. The convicts--Pawan Gupta, Akshay, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh--will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail authorities will write to the Uttar Pradesh Prison Department seeking the service of a hangman.

A jail official said: "We will seek service of a hangman from Meerut. We have proper arrangement at the jail to execute all the four convicts together."

The 23-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which led to her death. Six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

The four were convicted and sentenced on the basis of the testimony of the sole eyewitness, the victim's friend, who was badly injured in the incident, and the painstaking police probe that followed.

