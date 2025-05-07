NIA urges people to share information on Pahalgam terror attack, releases phone numbers Being the lead agency in the Pahalgam terror attack, the National Investigation Agency is looking to examine all the information, photographs and videos relating to the Pahalgam terror attack. The agency has urged the people to come forward and provide information regarding the attack.

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday appealed to the people to share information regarding the Pahalgam terror attack in the Baisaran Valley on April 22. The agency, through a statement, asked the people to share information, photographs or videos relating to the attack that killed 26 tourists. The NIA has also released phone numbers for people to contact.

Being the lead agency investigating the ghastly attack on tourists, the NIA has already 'taken possession of a sizeable number of photographs and videos showing various aspects of the attack and is examining the same.' It is 'decided to scale up' the efforts more intensely to ascertain that no evidence of useful information is missed in the investigation.

The agency is keen to examine all information, photos or videos which may help in acquiring clues to the assailants and their modus operandi. The agency also shared phone numbers for people to contact and share their personal details and the information they want to share regarding the attack. People seeking to give information on the said attack can contact the NIA on 9654958816 and/or 011- 24368800.

The NIA statement added that a senior official would contact the caller and arrange for the information/photo/video that he/she would have to share with the agency. Notably, several photos and videos are doing the rounds on social media following the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. The agency has sent teams to camp in Pahalgam and examine the attack site for evidence and has been questioning the witnesses of the attack.

India replied to the Pahalgam attack with missile attacks at nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The strike was code-named 'Operation Sindoor'. Terror camps in Sialkot, Muridke and Bahawalpur in Pakistan were targeted, while the strikes also focused on hideouts in Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Bhimber.