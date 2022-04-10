Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE NIA searches 11 locations in Assam in conspiracy case by ABT, AQIS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at multiple locations in Assam in the case of a conspiracy by the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al Qaeda In the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). NIA conducted searches at 11 locations in the Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts of Assam.

The case pertains to the disruption of an active module of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), affiliated with Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS), operating in the Barpeta district of Assam which was being led by Saiful Islam, Haroon Rashid, Md. Suman is from Bangladesh. Saiful Islam had entered India illegally and was working as an Arabic Teacher at Dhakaliapara Masjid.

He was actively motivating impressionable youth to join Jihadi outfits and work in “Ansars” (sleeper cells) for carrying out subversive activities and for the establishment a base for AQIS in Eastern India.

The case was initially registered on March 3 and was re-registered by NIA on March 23.

During searches conducted today at the premises of accused persons, incriminating documents and other materials have been seized. Further investigation in the case is going on.

