NIA chargesheets Maoist Sanjay Deepak Rao under UAPA for recruiting youths to banned terror outfit in Kerala

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted a prominent naxal leader in Kerala in a case relating to recruitment of vulnerable youth to the banned terrorist outfit.

Sanjay Deepak Rao, a Central Committee Member from Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC) of CPI (Maoist), has been charged under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act -- UAPA -- in the supplementary chargesheet filed today by the anti-terror agency before the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam, the probing agency informed.

Investigation has revealed that, accused Sanjay Deepak Rao aka Vikas, a Central Committee Member from Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC) of CPI (Maoist), Pinaka Pani aka Pani and Varalakshmi, members of the Revolutionary Writers Association, a frontal organization of CPI (Maoist) in Andhra Pradesh, Sreekanth of Wayanad and Anjaneyalu aka Sudhakar of Andhra Pradesh etc. had radicalised Chaithanya aka Surya to join the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist).

After recruitment, he was imparted training with the intention to threaten the security, unity, integrity and sovereignty of Union of India.

Details of accused chargesheeted:

Kambhampati Chaitanya aka Chaithanya aka Surya son of Kambhampati Ramaiah and resident of Veeramma Colony, Kondamoduarea, Kotanemalipuri Village, Rajupalam Mandal, Guntur district Andhra Pradesh under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 123 of IPC, section 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act, 1967.

Valagutha Anjayanelu aka V. Anjineyulu Velugutra aka Anjaneyalu aka Sudhakar aka Anji son of Valagutha Nadipe Naganna resident of Plot no. 231, YSR Colony, Bandameeda Kammapalli Revenue Village, Madanapalli Town & Mandal, Annamaiyya District, Andhra Pradesh under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 123 of IPC, section 18, 18B, 20, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act, 1967.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

