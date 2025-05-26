NIA arrests CRPF personnel for sharing sensitive information with Pak intelligence officers The agency has found that he was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits, officials said.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF personnel for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence officers, officials said on Monday. NIA arrested the accused, Moti Ram Jat, from Delhi and is interrogating him.

CRPF personnel was involved in espionage activity since 2013

The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023. The agency has further found that the was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits.

Moti Ram was remanded to its custody till June 6 by the special court at Delhi's Patiala House Court, the NIA said.

Notably, the CRPF is the largest paramilitary force in India and plays a crucial role in Jammu and Kashmir, where it is tasked with counter-terrorism operations and maintaining law and order.

Crackdown on Pakistani spies'

This development comes amid heightened surveillance and a broader crackdown by law enforcement and intelligence agencies on individuals suspected of maintaining contact with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives.

In recent weeks, police forces in Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh have arrested at least 19 individuals on charges ranging from leaking sensitive information related to defence installations to maintaining links with Pakistani nationals allegedly involved in gathering intelligence through illegal means.

