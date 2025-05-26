PM Modi in Gujarat’s Dahod: Over 140 crore Indians working towards making our nation ‘Viksit Bharat’ PM Modi addresses public rally in Dahod, says all are determined to make India 'viksit Bharat'

New Delhi:

PM Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a public rally in Gujarat’s Dahod and said over 140 crore Indians working towards making our nation a ‘Viksit Bharat’. Saying that India has made decisions recently that were unimaginable and unprecedented, PM Modi said the country broke decades-old shackles. “Over 140 crore Indians are working towards making our nation a Viksit Bharat. It is the demand of the time that everything required to make India a developed nation is built within the country... India is moving forward in the manufacturing world,” he added.

He said, "Today is May 26. On the same date in 2014, I took the oath as the Prime Minister for the first time... First, the people of Gujarat blessed me, then crores of Indians blessed me..."

While addressing a public rally in Dahod, PM Modi said Dahod's electric locomotive factory was inaugurated a while ago. “I came here for the stone-laying ceremony three years ago. People said that the stone-laying was done for the sake of elections; they said nothing would be built. Today, we can see that the first electric locomotive has been manufactured here, which was flagged off a short while ago," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated a Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod, Gujarat, marking a significant milestone in enhancing the nation's railway infrastructure and freight capacity.

He also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured at the plant. He was accompanied by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi inaugurated the manufacturing plant in line with his commitment to enhancing connectivity and building world-class travel infrastructure.

According to the release, this plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export.

The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways and will be equipped with regenerative braking systems and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability.

Following this, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod.

The projects include rail projects and various projects of the Government of Gujarat. He will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad and the Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations, as per a release from the PMO.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the state of Gujarat from May 26 to 27, earlier today held a roadshow in Vadodara.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of the city following a vibrant roadshow, describing the experience as "extremely delightful".

He further thanked the citizens for their warm reception and blessings. "Thank you, Vadodara! Extremely delighted to be in this great city. It was a splendid roadshow and that too in the morning! Gratitude to all those who showered their blessings," PM Modi said, taking to X.