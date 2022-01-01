Delhi: Over 600 challans issued for traffic violations on New Year's eve

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Delhi police team patrol on New Years eve at Connaught Place in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2021

The Delhi Police on New Year's eve fined over 600 people on New Year's eve for violations such as drunk and dangerous driving, officials said on Saturday. Thirty-six challans were issued for drunk driving, 103 for dangerous driving, 370 for driving without helmet, 48 for triple riding and 100 for other violations, according to police.

The development comes after the Delhi traffic police issued SOPs to avoid traffic violations on New Year's eve. The total number of challans issued is 657, they said. Last year, police had issued 1,336 challans more than double this year.

The numbers are less mainly because a night curfew is in place in the national capital in view of rising Covid cases.

Adequate security arrangements had been put in place on the eve of the new year to implement the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority keeping in view the spread of COVID-19 here, police had said.

