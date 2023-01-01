Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). New Year 2023: Over 50 lakh devotees likely to visit Ayodhya today.

New Year 2023 : More than 50 lakh people are expected to visit Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the first day of New Year 2023. Heavy security and crowd management arrangements have been put in place by the Ayodhya Police.

On the New Year Day in 2022, 30 lakh people visited Ayodhya and the numbers are set to rise this year.

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muniraj G, said, "Relying on reports from different government departments, we are prepared to manage about 50 lakh people in Ayodhya on the first day of the New Year. We have arranged about a dozen cranes at different points on all roads leading to Ayodhya to deal with any road accidents. All police response vehicles equipped with tools to deal with any eventuality on roads have been deployed."

Special arrangements have also been made at various temples to streamline the rush of devotees and prevent a mishap.

