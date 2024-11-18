New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train likely to be launched soon: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE An image of the Vande Bharat Express train.

Vande Bharat Express: In a significant boost to India's rail connectivity, the Vande Bharat Express train between Delhi and Srinagar is expected to commence operations soon. As per the information, the Indian Railways is aiming to complete this ambitious project by December 31 and enable the train to start service in time for Republic Day celebrations.

The route will link Delhi to the northernmost part of India, Srinagar, and eventually connect to the southernmost tip, Kanyakumari. This extension will mark a major milestone in the country's rail infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, known for its challenging terrain, has made significant progress. The most difficult 111-km stretch between Banihal and Srinagar has been successfully completed which will pave the way for the train's seamless operation. According to railway officials, if the current pace of work continues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is all set to launch the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper trains by the year 2025-26 with a promise that will give a new level of comfort and convenience for long-distance travel. As per the media reports, the Indian Railways is planning to launch 10 new Vande Bharat sleeper trains by the financial year 2025-26. These trains will boast of world-class facilities and best-in-class interiors.

How Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are special?

The Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are coming with features designed to make travel safer and more comfortable. These trains are being designed to meet the growing demand for safer, faster, and to ease long-distance travel.

Built with high-strength Austenitic stainless steel, these trains are equipped with advanced safety features, including crash buffers and specially designed couplers to protect passengers in case of an emergency.

The 16-car trainset will have the capacity to carry up to 823 passengers, offering a range of travel classes including First-Class AC, 2-tier AC, and 3-tier AC.

(Inputs by Anamika Gaur)

