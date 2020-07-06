Image Source : AP Diarrhoea, vomiting, conjunctivitis new coronavirus symptoms

As the time pass by, our understanding of the novel coronavirus disease has been evolving rapidly. Now the Union Health Ministry has expanded the list of symptoms of novel coronavirus and included three new symptomps to the list. However, after the doctors came across these new symptoms in fresh cases, concerns are being raised over the delay in treatment of people with these symptoms.

Doctors at Chest and King Koti hospitals in Hyderabad said that that the new symptoms are delaying the process of diagnosis and treatment, India Today reported quoting a report by Deccan Chronicle.

The new symptoms are:

Conjunctivitis

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhoea

With this, the total number of symptoms of the infectious COVID-19 disease stands at 12. The existing ones are:

Chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

Loss of smell and taste

Shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing

According to doctors the new symptoms have prompted the need to step-up the treatment and also test those people who are suffering from new symptoms and not just the common ones. They further said that the common symptoms -- cough, fever and breathlessness -- are not being noted in patients as earlier, while new symptoms are creating confusion.

Some of the doctors have also pointed out that the novel coronavirus is changing its genomic structure according to the season to ensure its survival.

The news report quoted a senior doctor as saying: "These cases are presented as caused due to food-poisoning and seasonal change leading to stomach upset. But it is the virus which is attacking gastro-intestinal track first instead of lungs. It is presented in the form of severe diarrhoea and vomiting causing dehydration. This, in turn, leads to weakness, lower oxygen level, low BP, low sugar and sudden collapse."

The report further said that there are 67 cases reported at the hospital from June 20 to June 30. Of these, 30 deaths were caused within a few hours after their admission to the hospital and the symptoms in these cases are not the regular ones

