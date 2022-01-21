Grand statue’ of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ‘Grand statue’ of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate, tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that a grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of 'India's indebtedness to him,' on his 125th birth anniversary, adding that till the statue is constructed, it will be represented by a hologram bust at the same place. The dimensions of Netaji’s statue would be 28 feet * 6 feet.

“At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, he said, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder. The prime minister said. “I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

India is reclaiming its history as the Canopy earlier had a statue of Kind George 5th, which was removed in 1968.

Here are some photos of the statue and after the statue was removed:

