NEET, UGC-NET issues: NSUI workers stage protests outside Dharmendra Pradhan’s residence, several detained

NSUI (National Students' Union of India) - a student wing of Congress - on Thursday held protests outside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s residence in Delhi over NEET and UGC-NET issues.

They carried a bag of currency notes and threw them in the air demonstrating the anger of the students. However, the protesters were soon detained by the Delhi Police.

"The National President of NSUI @varunchoudhary2 registered a protest by placing a bundle of money outside the residence of the Education Minister @dpradhanbjp and offered to stop leaking papers by taking money from coaching institutes and students. @dpradhanbjp said that NSUI is ready to give as much money as is required, just stop playing with the future of students and ban #NTABAN . Many NSUI workers including @varunchoudhary2 were arrested during the protest," NSUI posted on X.

SC notice to govt, NTA

In another development on paper leak issue, the Supreme Court Thursday sought responses from the Centre, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others on petitions seeking the cancelation of NEET-UG 2024, and a court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti also sought responses from the parties on separate pleas filed by the NTA seeking the transfer of some pending petitions from the high courts to the apex court.

The bench posted these pleas for hearing on July 8.

One of the petitions, filed by 20 students who appeared in the medical entrance exam, also sought a direction to the NTA and others to conduct the test afresh.

While hearing separate pleas concerning the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-2024 examination, the apex court had on June 18 said even if there was "0.001 per cent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

The NTA conducts the all India pre-medical entrance test. While hearing separate petitions raising grievances over the NEET-UG 2024, the apex court had last week sought responses from the Centre and the NTA on a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in the exam.

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it.

