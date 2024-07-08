Don't be in denial, leak has taken place, panel must probe it: Supreme Court on NEET exam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Monday made a strong remark while hearing scores of pleas linked to the NEET-UG examination case. The Bench headed by CJI Chandrachud said that it is certain that the leak has happened and the panel must investigate it. The apex court also said that the bench is only examining the extent of the leak.

During the hearing when CJI said that it was certain that the leak had happened, the Solicitor General denied any leak. Additionally, on the counter-question of NTA's stand on leaks, the SG asserted that NTA too does not accept any possibility of the leak. To this, CJI said that they were certain the leak had taken place. "Whether it is wide or at a small level we have to find out". the top court said. On the argument of the petitioner's advocate that the leak happened through Telegram and social media, the Court said that if the paper leaked on social media, it was wide and like wildfire.

The top court is hearing 33 petitions against the NEET UG examinations seeking cancellation of examination, and postponement of counselling among others. These petitions, which include allegations of irregularities and malpractices during the May 5 test, are calling for the exam to be conducted afresh. The Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for administering NEET-UG, have recently informed the apex court that cancelling the exam would be "counterproductive" and would "seriously jeopardise" the futures of numerous honest candidates, especially given the lack of evidence for a large-scale breach of confidentiality.