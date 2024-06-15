NEET-UG Row: NSUI leaders booked for holding protest outside Dharmendra Pradhan's residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Amid the tumultuous development surrounding the NEET UG exam, the Delhi Police on Saturday (June 15) registered an FIR against NSUI student leaders protesting outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan against alleged irregularities in the exam.

According to the FIR, the Police has registered a case under Section 188 against the NSUI student leaders. They mentioned, despite Police's intimation against holding the protest at Kushak Road especially as section 144 has been imposed in the area the NSUI leaders continued with their sloganeering.

Significantly, it is pertinent to note that the protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 results have intensified across the country. While the government has refuted all kinds of claims leveled against the authenticity of the exam conducted, the opposition has vowed to make the issue reverberate in Parliament. The opposition had earlier also sought a CBI probe into the matter.

No child's career will be in jeopardy

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday (June 14), the Union Education Minister, taking to Twitter (formerly Twitter), assured the GoI's commitment to protect the interests of NEET examinees. He said, "I want to assure the students that all their concerns will be addressed with fairness and equity. No student will be at a disadvantage, and no child's career will be in jeopardy."



He further said that the center should take all necessary actions for the well-being of students as per the directions of the Supreme Court. "Facts related to the NEET examination are in the cognizance of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, and the government will take all necessary actions for the well-being of students as per the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The counseling process for NEET will be underway soon, and it is of utmost importance to move ahead in this direction without any confusion," the minister further added.

Significantly, earlier on June 14, the minister also held a meeting with several students who had recently appeared for the NEET exam, along with their parents. This meeting was arranged in response to a request made by the concerned students and their parents. During the discussion, the minister listened to their worries and provided assurances that all efforts would be made to ensure fairness and justice for the students.

Controversy surrounds NEET-UG 2024 exam conduct

Aspirants who appeared in NEET-UG 2024 have brought forth concerns regarding alleged question paper leaks, discrepancies in awarding compensatory marks, and anomalies in certain exam questions. These issues have prompted several petitions to be filed in the apex court, requesting the recall of NEET-UG 2024 results and the conduct of a fresh examination. Petitioners claim that malpractice occurred during the exam held on May 5, including alleged paper leakage. NEET-UG, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other relevant programs in both public and private educational institutions across the country.



READ MORE | NEET-UG row: NTA's accountability will be fixed if lapses found, assures Dharmendra Pradhan



READ MORE | OPINION | NTA’S CLAIM THAT NEET PAPER WAS NOT LEAKED: FACT OR FICTION?