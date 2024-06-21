NEET-UG row: Congress holds nationwide protests, seeks SC-monitored probe

Follow us on Image Source : INC/X Congress workers stage protest in New Delhi

The Congress on Friday held nationwide protests against the Central government over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam and demanded a probe under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge.

The protests took place in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and other states.

Congress workers under the leadership of Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav staged a protest against the NEET paper leak scam in the national capital.

"The future of students is in limbo due to the paper leaks happening in the Modi government. This is an attack on the hard work of the students and the expectations of their parents. We will not let this injustice happen to the students. This 'paper leak' government will have to bow down," Congress posted on X.

In Punjab, state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also Ludhiana MP, led the protest of the state unit against the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam. Chandigarh youth Congress workers also staged a protest against the alleged irregularities in the exam.

In Karnataka, NSUI (National Students' Union of India) and the Indian Youth Congress protested at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Several NSUI workers were later detained by the police.

In Bihar, Congress workers agitated in Patna over NEET and UGC-NET issue.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of petitions in several high courts as well as the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that even if there was "0.001 per cent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in the government and private institutions across the country.

(With PTI inputs)

