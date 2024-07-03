NEET-UG case: CBI arrests suspect key conspirator from Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In the latest development in the NEET irregularities case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a suspect key conspirator from Dhanbad. This marks the seventh arrest in the medical entrance examination. The arrested man has been identified as Aman Singh. CBI is currently questioning Aman on his alleged role in the paper leak case. The officials said that the CBI developed intelligence about a Jharkhand-based module, which was allegedly involved in the paper leak. The investigation into it resulted in the arrest of Singh.

Six other arrests by CBI

Earlier, the probe agency had also nabbed a private school owner in Gujarat's Godhara. Dixit Patel, the owner of Jay Jalaram School was arrested in the early morning of June 30. His school was one of the designated centres where the NEET-UG exam was held on May 5. Patel had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from candidates to help them in clearing the test. The agency had also arrested two persons from Bihar, who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates for burning the question papers, the pieces of which were found by Bihar Police on the day of the examination.

Before that, the CBI had arrested the Principal and Vice Principal of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh situated Oasis School. After their arrest, the officials had said that Ehsanul Haque, the principal of Oasis School, was made the city coordinator of Hazaribagh for the NEET UG exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5. Additionally, Vice-principal Imtiaz Alam was designated as the NTA's observer and the center coordinator for Oasis School. They had also stated that the CBI was questioning five more people from the district in connection with the leak. A journalist named Jamaluddin Ansari was also arrested by the CBI, who has been accused of helping the Principal and Vice Principal.

CBI investigating six FIRs related to leak and impersonation

Notably, the probe agency has registered six FIRs in the case. The FIR from Bihar is related to the leakage of paper while the rest from Gujarat and Rajasthan pertains to the impersonation of candidates and cheating. The probe agency has taken over one case each in Bihar and Gujarat and three in Rajasthan. These FIRs include one of its own, lodged on a reference from the Union education ministry. The agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

ALSO READ | CBI makes sixth arrest in NEET-UG paper leak case, nabs private school owner from Godhra