NEET-UG 2024 row: Who is Sikandar Yadvendra and his connection with Tejashwi's PS?

NEET UG Row: One of the accused candidates in the NEET-UG row Shivanand Kumar in his confession revealed that he has family ties with one Sikandar Yadvendra, who has also been allegedly accused in the paper leak case, through which he (Shivanand) got NEET question and answers before the entrance exam.

Shivanand Kumar told that he was asked to see Sikandar Yadvendra on May 4 regarding the NEET exam case. When he went to meet him, he was further taken to Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar where he was provided with NEET exam questions and answers.

Shivanand Kumar confessed that the questions and answers that he was provided at Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar's place matched with the original NEET-UG exam paper.

Shivanand further said that he was arrested by the police after the exam and that he confessed to his crime.

Another accused in the case Abhishek Kumar also confessed that the questions and answers that they were provided matched with the original paper.

Ayush Kumar, who is also an accused in the NEET paper leak case, said that he was in Kota to prepare for the medical entrance exam when his father called him and told "NEET ki pariksha paas karne ke liye set ho chuka hai. (Arrangement has been made to pass the NEET exam).

One person who is common in this entire scandal is Sikandar Yadvendra.

Who is Sikandar Yadvendra?

A junior engineer, Sikandar Yadvendra, is an accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case and had connections with two other people named Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar. According to reports, the agent had demanded Rs 32-40 lakh for leaking the question paper to the students.

As per the reports, Sikandar Yadvendra is a close relative of two candidates Shivanand Kumar and Anurag Kumar.

Sikandar Yadav had called these students, who have been arrested in the NEET-UG case, on May 4 and showed them the question paper. The students were asked to memorise them.

Accused Amit Anand, who has also been caught in the case, said that it was him who called the students to his flat and asked them to memorise the questions and answers.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha alleges role of Tejashwi's PS

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Thursday also alleged that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's PS is also connected to the controversy. There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. Following this, the Union education ministry sought a report from the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit regarding alleged irregularities.

PWD officials Pradeep Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar Dharamkant (JE), and Superintendent Engineer Umesh Rai have been suspended for appointed without allocation, hiding the facts, and misleading the department.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha said, "On May 1, Tejashwi Yadav's personal secretary Pritam Kumar called guesthouse worker Pradip Kumar to book a room for Sikander Kumar Yadavendu... On May 4, Pritam Kumar called Pradip Kumar again for booking the room... The word 'mantri' was used for Tejashwi Yadav..."

