NEET-UG 2024 row: Supreme Court says no systemic breach, paper leak limited to Patna and Hazaribagh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV The Supreme Court has ruled out cancelling the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday clarified that the paper leak of the NEET-UG 2024 exam was not a widespread issue but was confined to specific locations, namely Patna and Hazaribagh. The Court emphasised that while there was no systemic breach affecting the entire examination, the incident still raised serious concerns about the structural processes within the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible for conducting the exam.

In its judgment, the apex court pointed out various deficiencies in the existing processes of the NTA, highlighting the need for immediate improvements. "We cannot afford this for the betterment of the students...Issues which have arisen must be rectified by the Centre this year itself so that it is not repeated," the court said in its judgement.