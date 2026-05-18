NEET paper leak: Pune lecturer, arrested by CBI over Biology paper leak, sacked by college

Pune:

A biology lecturer from Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce has been suspended after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged NEET-2026 question paper leak case. In a statement issued on Monday, the college said lecturer Manisha Gurunath Mandhare was suspended with immediate effect under Rule 33(5) of the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1981. The suspension has been made effective from May 16, the day she was taken into custody.

Mandhare had been associated with the junior college section since 2002 and had been teaching biology to Class 11 and 12 students for more than two decades. According to the institution, her involvement with confidential work related to the NEET examination was in an individual capacity after she was appointed by the National Testing Agency.

College not involved in affairs between Mandhare and NTA

The college clarified that all communication regarding the confidential assignment was directly handled between Mandhare and the NTA. It added that the institution itself was not involved in the process.

Describing the development as serious and unfortunate, the college said it came to know about the arrest through media reports and news channels. Following this, the governing body held an emergency meeting on Monday before deciding to suspend the lecturer.

Suspension decision communicated to education department

The institution also informed that details of the suspension have been shared with the Commissioner of Education, the Deputy Director of School Education and the Joint Director of School Education in Pune.

The college further stated that it would fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the CBI.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held on May 3 at centres across 551 cities in India and 14 locations abroad. However, the examination was later cancelled after alleged irregularities and malpractice came to light on May 7. Around 23 lakh students had registered for the exam.

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