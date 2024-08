PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal at Paris Olympics During the conversation, PM Modi inquired about Chopra's injury and praised the sportsmanship and support demonstrated by Chopra's mother. Modi acknowledged the significant role of family in an athlete's success and recovery.

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi interacts with Neeraj Chopra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to congratulate him on winning the Silver medal at the recent competition. Modi expressed his admiration for Chopra's achievement and dedication. Advertisement Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India breaking news Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp