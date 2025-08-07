NDA meet concludes: Kiren Rijiju says PM Modi, JP Nadda will decide Vice President pick Vice President election: Rijiju said it was unanimously decided that the NDA has given authorisation to start the process, including the selection of candidate to PM and leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda.

New Delhi:

After the key NDA meet concluded, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the date for the filing of nomination for the election of the Vice-President of India will be till 21st of August. He said polling will be held on 9th September and counting will also be on the same day.

Kiren Rijiju on Vice Presidential election

He further added that in the NDA Parliamentary party flood leaders meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it was unanimously decided that the NDA has given authorisation to start the process, including the selection of candidate to PM and leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda. The decision taken by the Prime Minister will be accepted by all the NDA parties.

He stated that all senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda ji, and all the floor leaders of NDA parties, attended the meeting.

Rijiju says why Bihar electoral roll revision can't be discussed in Lok Sabha

Talking about Bihar electoral roll revision, Rijiju on Wednesday said that the government asserted in the Lok Sabha that matters pending before the judiciary cannot be discussed on the floor of the House.

As soon as the Lower House met again at 2 PM after two earlier adjournments, the opposition parties continued with the protests demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar by the Election Commission.

Rijiju says Lok Sabha does not allow sub-judice matters to discuss

Speaking in the House, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that rules of the Lok Sabha do not allow sub-judice matters to be discussed in the House.

He also pointed out that the functioning of autonomous institutions such as the Election Commission cannot be discussed in Parliament.

Rijiju cited a 1998 ruling by then Lok Sabha speaker Bal Ram Jhakar that under the existing constitutional provisions, the House cannot comment upon the actions of the Election Commission.

Jhakar, according to Rijiju, had said that he cannot break the rules by allowing a discussion on the functioning of the EC.

"The government has been very open to taking up discussion on any matter. However, any discussion in the Parliament has to be in accordance with constitutional provisions and also in accordance with the rules as prescribed in the procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha.

"On the issue of intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar for which they (opposition members) are disturbing the House from first day of the session, we all know that the matter is under consideration of the Supreme Court and as such it is sub judice and a hence a discussion cannot be held on the subject," Rijiju said.

Rijiju underlined that the issue relates to the functioning of the Election Commission of India, which is an autonomous body.

"In the past, it has been clearly established in this House itself that matters falling under the domain of the Election Commission of India cannot be discussed in this House," he said in the Lok Sabha.