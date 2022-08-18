Thursday, August 18, 2022
     
NCPCR seeks legal action against AAP in Gujarat for inducting minor as party worker

In a letter to Gujarat DGP, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said it has been alleged that Gopal Italia, President of Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat Unit, and Isudan Gadhvi, a leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat, used a minor boy for political gain.

PTI New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2022 15:09 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) NCPCR on Thursday sought legal action against the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly recruiting an 11-year-old boy as a worker of their party.

The NCPCR on Thursday sought legal action against the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly recruiting an 11-year-old boy as a worker of their party. In a letter to Gujarat DGP, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said it has been alleged that Gopal Italia, President of Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat Unit, and Isudan Gadhvi, a leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat, used a minor boy for political gain.

"It is mentioned in the complaint that the minor has been recruited as a worker in the said political party and is being used for protests and child labour for political gains. It is further mentioned in the complaint that the minor has been used by the party to further influence other people to join the party," the child rights body said.

It said that the complainant has also provided various social media links of AAP’s official handles with content posted by the minor along with his complaint, proving the contents of the complaint. The Commission said that in employing a minor, the party violated certain provisions under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

"The Commission thereby requests your good offices to look into the matter and have a thorough inquiry of the events and take necessary legal action. “An Action Taken Report may be submitted to the Commission within 3 days of receipt of this letter," it said.

