Naveen Patnaik on Union Budget: 'Feel disappointed at continued neglect of Odisha'

Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress on Tuesday described the union budget for 2024-25 as “anti-Odisha” claiming that the Centre has ignored genuine concerns of the state. Speaking to an Odisha-based TV channel, former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he felt 'disappointed at the continued neglect of the state'. He said, "I feel disappointed at the continued neglect of Odisha while the state contributes so much to the country: BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Union Budget 2024."

BJD MPs in Rajya Sabha Tuesday staged a walk out from the Upper House when the Union Budget was being laid while strongly protesting the “neglect towards the state”.

Senior BJP leader and Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida welcomed the provisions of the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Parida said the announcements made by Sitharaman will play a significant role not only in boosting Odisha’s tourism but also in the state’s economic growth. “I thank the finance minister and the Centre for the announcements made for Odisha to further promote and develop this sector.

We want to make Odisha one of the top three states in the country, and the tourism sector is already contributing towards this,” she said.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the budget is growth-oriented and it will provide employment, education, skilling, MSME and middle-class have been focused upon in this budget.