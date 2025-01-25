National Voters' Day 2025: India celebrates 75 years of Election Commission, know history and significance

Follow us on Image Source : X/ECI National Voters' Day 2025 today

India celebrates 15th National Voters’ Day (NVD) today. in 2025, the Election Commission of India (ECI) celebrates 75 years of its service. To mark the day, ECI is conducting an event in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will grace the event as chief guest and will present the Best Electoral Practices Awards to state and district officials. National Voters' Day is celebrated to promote voter participation and raise awareness about the importance of voting across the country.

National Voters' Day 2025 Significance

National Voters’ Day marks the foundation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 1950. This day has been observed since 2011 and aims to encourage citizens to vote. This day aims to underline the centrality of the voter and raise electoral awareness among citizens and inspire their active participation in the democratic process.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh led government in 2011 decided to create a special day to focus on enrolling these young voters and giving them their voter identity cards (EPIC). Dedicated to the voters of the nation, National Voters' Day also promotes the enrollment of new voters, particularly young individuals who have recently become eligible. Across the country, new voters are honored and presented with their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) during NVD ceremonies.

It is celebrated at the level of national, state, district, constituency, and polling booth and is one of the country’s most widespread and significant celebrations.

National Voters' Day 2025 Theme

National Voters’ Day 2025 theme is ‘Nothing like voting, I vote for sure’. This theme continues from last year. It highlights the importance of voting as a crucial tool for shaping the country’s leadership.

India's electoral roll soon to reach 100 crore mark

As per the official release of ECI, India has 99.1 crore registered voters. "As India's electorate approaches the 100 crore mark, with 99.1 crore registered voters, the event will also highlight the significant strides made in creating a youthful and gender-balanced electoral roll. The database now includes 21.7 crore young electors in the 18-29 age group, alongside a 6-point increase in the Electoral Gender Ratio from 948 in 2024 to 954 in 2025," the statement reads.