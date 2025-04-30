Modi govt revamps National Security Advisory Board days after Pahalgam terror attack

Advertisement
Alok Joshi, a former Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has been appointed as the head of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB). Six more members have also been inducted into the board.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
New Delhi:

Days after the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed lives of 26 innocent people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government revamped the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) on Wednesday. Alok Joshi, a former Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has been appointed as the head of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB). Six more members have also been inducted into the board.

