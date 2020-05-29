Image Source : PTI 50 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik; district tally rises to 1,108

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 1,108 after 50 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said on Thursday. The fresh cases were reported since Wednesday night. With this, as many as 748 patients were from Malegaon, 151 from Nashik city and 159 from other parts of the district.

There are 50 patients from outside the district who are receiving treatment in hospitals in Nashik.

The number of people who have recovered from the viral infection stood at 786, the statement said.

Also, as many as 210 new coronavirus suspects were admitted to various hospitals in the district on Thursday, it said.

The coronavirus-lined death toll in the district remained unchanged at 60, of which 47 were reported from Malegaon town alone.

(With PTI Inputs)

