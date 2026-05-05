OPINION | Modi: The architect of BJP's spectacular wins 

New Delhi:

The spectacular victories of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal and Assam assembly elections have surprised many. The huge voter turnout in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was surprising, and now, the results have stunned all. The dramatic spread of the BJP across India in the last 12 years has surprised most of the people. In 2014, when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the BJP-led NDA was ruling seven states, Congress and its allies were ruling 14 states, and seven states were being ruled by regional parties. BJP had no governments in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, and its presence in the northeast was minimal.

Four years later, in 2018, the BJP spread its wings. BJP and its allies were ruling UP, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir, and several north-eastern states including Assam. Today, the BJP and its allies are in power in 22 states, while Congress and its allies are ruling only six states. BJP, on its own, is now ruling 14 states, while it is in power in eight states with its allies. The Congress moved in the opposite direction. In 2014, Congress and its allies were ruling 14 states with a population of 44.5 crores. This has now shrunk to only six states having a population of only 20.6 crore.

The credit for the BJP's spectacular rise in pan-Indian politics goes to Narendra Modi. In the last 12 years, he taught his party leaders how to contest and win elections. In states where the party came to power, he taught how to repeat their victories by overcoming anti-incumbency.

It is a matter of pride for the BJP that NDA governments are now in 21 states of India, spreading from Gangotri in Uttarakhand to Gangasagar, where the Ganga falls into the Bay of Bengal. The yearning for victories continues. Already, the BJP has started electoral preparations for Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Again, the credit for this goes to Narendra Modi and his untiring efforts.

Historic results

The results of May 4 are historic in three aspects. First, for the first time in 70 years, there is no Communist government in any Indian state. The first Communist government was formed in Kerala by E.M.S.Namboodiripad in 1957.

Second, for the first time in 60 years, there will be no Dravidian government in Tamil Nadu because of the spectacular win by superstar Joseph Vijay's party TVK. The first DMK government was formed in 1967 by CN Annadurai, the founder of DMK.

Third, for the first time in the history of West Bengal, BJP is going to form its government by winning 207 seats in a House of 294. Mamata Banerjee's 15-year-old rule has come to an end.

WEST BENGAL

I still remember those days in 1993, when Mamata Banerjee was dragged by her hair on the stairs of the Writers' Building in Kolkata. At that time, she had vowed to return to the building only after becoming the CM. She fulfilled her vow in 2011, when she ended CPI(M)'s 34-year-long rule.

Mamata Banerjee is a fighter. It was not easy for Modi and Amit Shah to defeat her party. Careful micro-management and booth-level 'engineering' was personally done by Amit Shah, who stayed put in Bengal for more than two weeks.

Past mistakes by the party were corrected, a brake was put on personal attacks against Mamata. The election was fought on local issues, the icons were local, the gods were local, the food style and culture were all local. Modi focused on visiting Kalibaris and ate 'jhalmuri' in public. BJP leaders were seen holding fish during their campaign. BJP workers did small things which had a larger effect. They distributed 80,000 footballs and 5,000 cricket bats to sports crazy Bengali youths. Chargesheets were prepared against 220 TMC legislators. A 100-km-long poriborton padyatra was carried out.

The fear prevailing in the minds of Bengalis towards Mamata and TMC was ultimately broken. This resulted in a 93 per cent voter turnout. The results clearly show that Mamata's voter base has shrunk to a large extent. Women and youths joined the BJP ranks. The middle-class Bengali 'bhadralok' came in large numbers to polling stations to vote. Mamata wanted 'badla'(revenge), and Modi gave the slogan 'badlav' (change). Modi consolidated Hindu votes and Mamata's Muslim vote bank broke into several parts. These were the main reasons behind the BJP's spectacular landslide win.

The Bengal results will also have consequences on national politics. There is no popular leader left in the opposition, who can give Modi a strong challenge. Mamata used to claim that only she could give Modi a strong challenge and defeat the BJP. The people of Bengal have given their answer. The other regional leader who could have challenged Modi was DMK supremo M. K. Stalin. The people of Tamil Nadu also sent Stalin packing.

TAMIL NADU

Actor Joseph Vijay Chandrashekhar is known popularly in Tamil Nadu as superstar Vijay. He will now be known as Chief Minister Vijay. This actor left education to pursue his interest in acting. Now he has left acting to pursue his interest in politics. Formula films made Vijay a hero of the masses. He discarded the set formula of politics, and people have now made him the chief minister. Vijay is one of the highest-paid film actors, but in 2024, he announced that 'Thalapathy 69' will be his last movie. Now he has come with a new movie 'Jana Nayagan', the release of which was halted during elections.

Vijay succeeded in giving the message to people that he is not in love with money, he loves the people of Tamil Nadu. His party TVK has no clear ideology, nor is there any well-oiled organisation. But he has his good network of fan clubs, which helped him in this election. On the other hand, Stalin and his son Dayanidhi, had cut themselves off from the masses because of their oversized egos. Vijay presented himself as a man from the masses. He went to the people and explained to them that he would work like their brother. In a single stroke, Vijay demolished the domination of DMK and AIADMK. What the national parties could not do in TN in the last six decades was done by a popular film actor in two years. This is nothing short of a miracle.

ASSAM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a good administrator and a popular orator even in Hindi-speaking states, is intensely disliked by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress had prepared a comprehensive strategy to stop him from scoring a hat-trick of wins. Baseless allegations were levelled against him and his family. He was made the target of personal attacks. But Himanta, a former Congress leader, knows how Rahul Gandhi and his party workers think and work. Like the T20 openers of today, Himanta hit a flurry of sixes as soon as he started batting. All the plans of Congress were foiled.

Himanta gave an open invitation to Hindu leaders from Congress in Assam to join him. He declared Congress a party of Muslims. Himanta targeted 'miya' (Muslims) in his campaign. The line was clear, the narrative was clear, and Congress fell in his trap. The result: Gaurav Gogoi, Rahul's loyalist, lost the election. Congress won only from those constituencies where Muslims dominated. Himanta Biswa Sarma's victory will surely worry Rahul in the days to come.

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