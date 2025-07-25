Narendra Modi breaks Indira Gandhi's record, becomes second longest-serving PM: List of PMs by length of term Modi, the first Prime Minister born in independent India, holds the distinction of being the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister. Officials highlighted that the Gujarat-born leader is also the only non-Congress head of government to have completed two full terms at the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially became the second-longest consecutively serving Prime Minister in India's history on July 25 (Friday), surpassing former PM Indira Gandhi’s uninterrupted tenure of 4,077 days between 1966 and 1977. With 4,078 continuous days in office, Modi now stands behind only Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who holds the record for the longest uninterrupted term.

Historic firsts and political milestones

Modi’s rise has been marked by several unique achievements. He is India’s first post-Independence-born Prime Minister, the longest-serving non-Congress PM, and the only PM from a non-Hindi-speaking state to have served this long.

Notably, Modi is also the first non-Congress leader to complete two full terms and be re-elected twice with a clear majority. He is also the first sitting PM since Indira Gandhi in 1971 to return to power with a full majority in consecutive general elections. Alongside Nehru, Modi is the only Prime Minister to lead his party to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories (2014, 2019, 2024).

From tea seller to global statesman

Modi’s political journey is as remarkable as it is enduring. Born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, to a modest family, he once helped his father sell tea at a railway station. Rising through the ranks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he served as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for over a decade before his landslide victory in 2014 catapulted him to national leadership.

Today, Modi is not just a political figurehead but a symbol of India’s assertive global presence, having transformed himself into a widely recognised international leader over his nearly 24-year-long journey in public office.

Here is the list of longest-serving Prime Ministers of India-