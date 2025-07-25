Narendra Modi breaks Indira Gandhi's record, becomes second longest-serving PM: List of PMs by length of term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially became the second-longest consecutively serving Prime Minister in India's history on July 25 (Friday), surpassing former PM Indira Gandhi’s uninterrupted tenure of 4,077 days between 1966 and 1977. With 4,078 continuous days in office, Modi now stands behind only Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who holds the record for the longest uninterrupted term.
Historic firsts and political milestones
Modi’s rise has been marked by several unique achievements. He is India’s first post-Independence-born Prime Minister, the longest-serving non-Congress PM, and the only PM from a non-Hindi-speaking state to have served this long.
Notably, Modi is also the first non-Congress leader to complete two full terms and be re-elected twice with a clear majority. He is also the first sitting PM since Indira Gandhi in 1971 to return to power with a full majority in consecutive general elections. Alongside Nehru, Modi is the only Prime Minister to lead his party to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories (2014, 2019, 2024).
From tea seller to global statesman
Modi’s political journey is as remarkable as it is enduring. Born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, to a modest family, he once helped his father sell tea at a railway station. Rising through the ranks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he served as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for over a decade before his landslide victory in 2014 catapulted him to national leadership.
Today, Modi is not just a political figurehead but a symbol of India’s assertive global presence, having transformed himself into a widely recognised international leader over his nearly 24-year-long journey in public office.
Here is the list of longest-serving Prime Ministers of India-
|Name of Prime Minister
|Service tenure
|Years/days in office
|Jawaharlal Nehru
|August 15, 1947 to May 27, 1964 (both inclusive)
|6,130 (16 years, 9 months, and 13 days-approx 17 yrs)
|Narendra Modi
|May 26, 2014- ongoing
|4,078 days
|Indira Gandhi
|January 24, 1966 to March 24, 1977 | Jan 14, 1980 to Oct 31, 1984
|4,077 days (2 terms)
|Manmohan Singh
|May 22, 2004 to May 26, 2014
|10 years 4 days
|Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|May 16, 1996 to June 1, 1996 | March 19, 1998 to October 12, 1999 | October 13, 1999 to May 22, 2004
|Total 3 terms in office