Image Source : INDIA TV Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Munde says that convincing people about quarantine centres was a challenge.

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Munde speaking to India TV on Tuesday during its special coverage #ZilaSammelan on how they are fighting against coronavirus. Tukaram Munde said that it has been a big challenge for the administration to convince people on quaratine process. Initially they faced resistance but after people were made aware, situation improved.

Munde said that it is important for people to follow social distancing norms which is the only way to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Municipal commissioner mentioned that people who are visiting the state during this period must inform the administration so that it becomes easy for them to be quarantined.

Speaking on issues over quarantine centres, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Munde said that some problems over food had occured but after the mattter was reported, those issues were resolved.

On situation of COVID-19 hospital in the city, Munde said that there are two medical colleges in the city and they will be adding 4-5 more hosptials in the coming days. He mentioned that there is a need to strengthen para medical and other medical staff.

However, in some relief, the growth rate of coronavirus cases in the district rate has reduced while the doubling time has increased.

