COVID-19 patients seen sharing beds at Nagpur hospital amid continuous case surge

More than one COVID patient seen sharing bed in Nagpur hospital

In a viral video, more than one COVID-19 patient was seen sharing beds at Nagpur's GMC Hospital. When asked about the video that is circulating on the Internet, Dr. Avinash V Gawande, Medical Superintendent said: "This does not happen here but if it has then because patients come not just from urban and rural districts, but also from Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh."

Explaining further he said, "...we can not keep patients waiting, it will affect their oxygen level. It happens when there is a rush but it is not a routine thing. They have to wait for 15 minutes to half an hour because we first provide them with oxygen then they are shifted to hospital wards."

"If 40 patients come at a time then it is difficult to shift them to the wards at the same time, so it takes a bit of time. We provide oxygen support first and then shift the patient to the wards," he said.

Meanwhile, Nagpur on Sunday reported the highest, 62 COVID-19 fatalities in a day, taking the toll to 5,327, an official release said.

The district added 4,110 fresh infections, taking the tally to 2,41,606.

With 3,497 patients getting discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in the district rose to 1,94,908, it said, adding the district is now left with 41,371 active

cases.

With 18,135 new tests, the overall count of samples tested so far in Nagpur district has gone up to 16,92,973.

