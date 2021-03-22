Nagpur lockdown extended till March 31; Check what will open, remain closed

Image Source : PIXABAY Nagpur lockdown extended till March 31

The ongoing lockdown due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Nagpur district of Maharashtra has been extended till March 31. According to a fresh circular issued by the district administration, all schools will remain shut while markets will open with restrictions.

Nagpur is under complete lockdown since March 15. The week-long restrictions ended on March 22.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation said that malls, cinema halls, gardens, gyms, swimming pools, lawns/marriage halls, schools, colleges, coaching classes will continue to remain closed till March 31. Schools and colleges will be allowed to carry on online classes but can summon only 25 per cent teaching staff for holding such classes.

While restaurants and eateries can operate till 7 pm, shops can remain open till 4 pm. Milk/dairy centers will remain open till 7 pm.

All offices (both private and government) are allowed to function with 25 per cent staff. Sports events as well as religious, political and social programs will not be allowed and weekly markets will remain closed. Online home delivery of food will be allowed till 11 pm.

Restrictions will not be applicable to medical services, medical stores, newspapers/ media- related services, petrol pumps, gas agencies, transport services, construction sites, industries, postal services, insurance services, cold storages and agriculture produce market committees (APMCs).

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut, also the guardian minister for the district, held a review meeting with local officials and also consulted experts, journalists and representatives of all political parties on contiunation of lockdown. BJP leader and local MLA Devendra Fadnavis also attended the meeting. Union minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took part in the meeting virtually.

The number of coronavirus patients in the district is increasing considerably since March 15 from around 2,000 new cases daily to more than 3,500 this week. On Saturdaythe district registered 3,679 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths.

Meanwhile, vaccination will be ramped up to 40,000 persons every day from the current 20,000. At least 150 new vaccination centers in rural area and another 150 in the city will be opened.

