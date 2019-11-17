Image Source : ANI Muslim Personal Law Board holds meeting to deliberate on Ayodhya verdict review plea

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) meeting is underway in Lucknow to deliberate on filing a review plea on the Ayodhya verdict pronounced by the Supreme Court on November 9. The meeting is taking place in Mumtaz PG College, Lucknow.

Members of the Muslim Personal law board have arrived at the venue. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi is also present at the meeting.

As per reports, the venue of the meeting was changed at the last moment. The reasons for this change in location has not been confirmed, however, speculations are that security concern was one of the reason.

AIMPLB is likely to do a press conference at 03:30 pm and announce the outcome of the meeting infront of the press.

Lucknow: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others arrive for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) meeting, over the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case. pic.twitter.com/09D21TsNad — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2019

In an unanimous verdict on November 9, Supreme Court's 5-judge Constitution bench said that in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case, the land in question will be handed over to the government who will, in turn, form a trust which will oversee the construction of a temple. The Supreme Court also said that a separate 5-acre land will be given to the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of the mosque in a suitable location.

The Supreme Court in its verdict stated that the Babri Masjid was not built on vacant land and that a Hindu structure existed below it. The SC however added said that there was no evidence that the mosque was built by demolishing the structure below.