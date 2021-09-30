Watch | Car takes sudden u-turn on Mumbai road near Phoenix Mall; 1 dead, 2 injured

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, A case under sections 279, 337, 304 A of the IPC has been registered.

In a heart-wrenching incident, at least 1 person died and 2 others were injured in Mumbai's Lower Parel after a car took a sudden u-turn leading to a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and hitting another bike on the road.

The accident happened on the main road in front of Phoenix Mills Mall in Lower Parel on September 29 at midnight.

The motorcycle which was coming from the opposite direction of the car had two riders. One Bhavesh Arun Sanghvi, 25-year-old, resident of Ghatkopar and Krishna Ashok Kuradkar, 26-year old, resident of Chembur.

Both of them were taken to Nair Hospital where one of them was declared dead and another seriously injured.

While, the rider on the other bike which was hit, has been identified as Ashfaq Multani who has suffered minor injuries. He is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

A case under sections 279, 337, 304 A of the IPC has been registered and the search for the car that took an abrupt u-turn is underway.

Latest India News