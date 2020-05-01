All of Mumbai Suburban to be considered as red zone post May 3

Image Source : AP An empty playground in Mumbai across its sea-line amid coronavirus lockdown.

All of Mumbai's suburban areas will be considered as red zones post May 3 (when the lockdown ends), according to health ministry, which issued measures of how government plans to control the spread of virus further. Ministry of health has asked stringent for stringent measures to be taken in areas which it has marked as red zones. As per the health ministry, the containment zones in these districts have been delineated based on Mapping of cases and contacts. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the outbreak of coronavirus having maximum number of cases which have now crossed the 10000-mark. Mumbai is the most affected city whcih has maximum number of coronavirus cases over 5,000, therefore, the government has marked all sears under the Mumbai Suburban as red zones even as post May 3. At present, Maharashtra has 14 containment zones, next to Uttar Pradesh which has 19.

Parameters on which government indetified areas that will remain red zones post May 3

Geographical dispersion of cases and contacts

The area with well-demarcated perimeter

Enforceability

How government plans to deal pandemic in red zones post May 3

People transiting to be recorded and followed through IDSP. Active search for cases through house to house surveillance by special teams formed for the purpose. Stringent perimeter control. Establishing clear entry and exit points. No movement except for medical emergencies and essential goods and services. No unchecked influx of population. Testing of all cases as per sampling guidelines. Contact tracing. Clinical management of all confirmed cases.

Coronavirus continued its deadly march in Maharashtra with 27 new deaths and 583 new cases, taking the state's tally to above 10,000, health officials said on Thursday. While the toll has risen to 459, the total number of patients from 9,915 to 10,498. Of the total 32 deaths on Thursday, 20 were recorded in Mumbai, taking its toll to 290 and the number of Covid-19 positive patients in the city shot up from to 7,061, with the 417 new cases.

Pune recorded 3 fresh deaths, Thane 2 , and Raigad and Nagpur one each - the latter which recorded only its second death in over a fortnight. The dead included 19 men and 8 women, and more than 80 percent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to lead way ahead with 313 Covid-19 deaths and 8,244 patients, followed by Pune Division follows at a distant second slot with 96 deaths and 1,379 patients.

The next area of concern is Nashik Division with 27 deaths and 315 positive cases, followed by Nagpur's 143 patients and 2 deaths, and Aurangabad Division with 150 patients and 7 deaths.

ALSO READ | All metros, including Delhi, Mumbai designated as red zones for lockdown post May 3

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in India cross 35,000-mark; 1,147 deaths. Check state-wise list

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage