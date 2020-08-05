Mumbai Rains: Construction at DY Patil Cricket Stadium collapses

Image Source : JP SINGH Mumbai Rains: Part of DY Patil Cricket Stadium collapses

Heavy rains are lashing Mumbai and surrounding metros. There are reports of waterlogging in various areas of the city and suburbs. Navi Mumbai, the twin city, has had to face the wrath of Monsoon rains as well. Rains accompanied by strong winds caused part of the iconic DY Patil Cricket stadium on Wednesday.

The extent of the damage is not completely clear as yet but the photos show extensive damage at the wall of the stadium. The images show huge iron girders displaced from there original position. The girders can be seen in collapsed position on ground. There has not been any report of injury or casualty. It indeed would have been tragic had there been a person caught under the falling debris that possibly weighs hundreds of kgs.

Image Source : JP SINGH Mumbai Rains: Part of DY Patil Cricket Stadium collapses

Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and surrounding areas since Tuesday. The effects have been felt not only in Mumbai MMR but in Thane, Palghar, Navi Mumbai and more urban areas.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rains are likely to affect Mumbai on Thursday as well.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage